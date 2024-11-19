Spillane recorded 11 tackles (five solo) during Las Vegas' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Spillane's strong season continues as he once again led the team in total stops. Sunday's loss was the seventh time this season the 28-year-old has racked up double-digit tackles in just 10 games played, and he will look to keep producing during the team's Week 12 matchup versus the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Paces defense in tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Manages seven tackles in Week 9•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Will play through injury Week 9•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Game-time decision for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Records team-high 12 tackles•