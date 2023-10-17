Spillane recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 21-17 win over New England.

Spillane continues to succeed in his first year as a full-time starter, as he's recorded under seven tackles in a game just once thus far. The Western Michigan product leads Las Vegas in tackles and is tied for the lead in interceptions through the first six games of the season. He's easily having the most productive year of his career, logging 49 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. Expect Spillane to continue making plays for the Raiders' defense as the year goes on.