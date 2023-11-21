Spillane recorded 13 tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Miami.
Spillane had one of most productive games of the season, as he led the team in tackles. The 27-year-old registered double-digit tackles for the first time since Week 2 versus the Bills and has now compiled 94 tackles (49 solo) through 11 games.
