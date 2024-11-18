Spillane racked up 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Spillane had a chance to get healthy during the Raiders' bye after playing through a knee injury in Week 9, and he ultimately paced the defense in takedowns Sunday while bringing his season tally to 97 total tackles through 10 games. He'll have his hands full again in Week 12 against a Broncos offense that just hung 38 points on Atlanta.