Spillane finished Friday's Week 13 loss to the Chiefs with nine tackles (seven solo).

Spillane led Las Vegas in stops in the loss, though he failed to reach double-digit tackles for just the fifth time through 12 contests this season. The star linebacker currently ranks third in the NFL with 111 tackles, though most other defenders have yet to play their Week 13 game. In any case, Spillane remains a strong IDP asset due to this ability to rack up stops.