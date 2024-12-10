Spillane registered seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 28-13 loss to Tampa Bay.
Spillane tied Darnay Holmes for the second-most tackles on the Raiders on Sunday behind Tre'von Moehrig (eight). Spillane has played every single defensive snap in the four games since the Raiders' Week 10 bye, and has done so in 11 of 13 regular-season contests. He's up to 118 tackles (72 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses and one interception.
