Spillane is considered questionable for Sunday's Week 9 clash with the Giants due to a hand injury, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Spillane played 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps this past Monday against Detroit, but he apparently picked up a hand injury as he began Week 9 prep with a DNP. He's since been able to log a pair of limited practices, so he has a chance to suit up versus New York on Sunday. Las Vegas will be without Divine Deablo (ankle) and Luke Masterson (concussion) for that contest, so they'll be perilously thin at linebacker if Spillane is forced to sit out as well. In that scenario, Jaylon Smith -- who signed with the Raiders off New Orleans' practice squad Thursday -- could be thrust into a major role right away.