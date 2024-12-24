Spillane secured eight tackles (five solo) Sunday in a 19-14 win against Jacksonville.
Spillane's tackle total ranked second on the Raiders and marked his fourth straight contest with at least seven stops. The veteran linebacker is up to 134 tackles on the season, seventh-most in the NFL. Spillane needs 14 stops over Las Vegas' final two games to reach the career-high mark of 148 he established last year.
More News
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Snags pick in loss•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Posts seven tackles against Bucs•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Paces team in tackles Friday•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Paces defense in tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Manages seven tackles in Week 9•