Spillane is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Raiders that's worth a maximum of $9 million with more than $4 million in guarantees, Doug Kyed of AtoZSports reports.

Spillane played a career-high 565 defensive snaps last year for the Steelers, resulting in him posting 79 tackles at inside linebacker. He'll move from a 3-4 defense in Pittsburgh to a 4-3 scheme in Las Vegas, meaning Spillane will be cast as a middle linebacker with his new team.