Spillane recorded nine tackles (two solo) and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Packers in Week 5.
Spillane's two picks were his first two of the season, and his tackle count was his second highest through five games. It is worth noting he did not miss a snap for the fourth time this year. He is now set to shift his attention to Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
