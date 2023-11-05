Spillane (hand) is active Sunday against the Giants.
Spillane didn't miss a defensive snap of Monday's loss to the Lions, so it's not clear when he may have suffered the injury. However, it's a moot point as the Western Michigan product feels well enough to take the field in Week 9 and should start at middle linebacker.
