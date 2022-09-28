Ya-Sin is reportedly dealing with a knee strain and his status for Week 4 is up in the air, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ya-Sin suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. However, the Raiders may still be without one of their top defensive backs for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. Fellow cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion) may also be sidelined, so Amik Robertson and Sam Webb could be candidates for increased roles if Ya-Sin and/or Hobbs is ruled out.