site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-rock-ya-sin-out-against-broncos | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin: Out against Broncos
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
at
3:06 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ya-Sin (knee) is inactive Sunday against Denver.
Ya-Sin was injured in Week 3 against the Titans, but he was able to log limited practices all week. However, he's still not ready to play. Sam Webb will likely see extra opportunity in Ya-Sin's absence.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read