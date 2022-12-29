Ya-Sin (knee) was a limited participant in Las Vegas' practice session Wednesday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Ya-Sin hasn't been able to play since hurting his knee in the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Week 13. He didn't practice at all in Week 14 through 16, so his ability to log a limited session in Las Vegas' first practice of Week 17 is an encouraging sign ahead of Sunday's game against San Francisco. Still, Ya-Sin may need to progress to a full practice before the end of the week in order to take the field against the 49ers.