Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin: Sustains knee injury
Ya-Sin suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Ya-Sin recorded two solo tackles and a pass defense to begin Sunday's game but suffered his knee injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday against the Rams.
