Ya-Sin (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ya-Sin departed Sunday's contest versus the Chargers with an apparent knee injury, and was ultimately unable to practice in any capacity prior to Thursday's matchup against the Rams. While the 26-year-old is sidelined, Nate Hobbs, Sam Webb, Amik Robertson and Sidney Jones should hold down the fort at cornerback for Las Vegas in Week 14.