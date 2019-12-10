Play

Smith signed with the Raiders on Tuesday.

Josh Jacobs is tending to a fractured shoulder and his status is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, so Smith will join the Raiders to add depth to the backfield. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard carried the load during Week 14's loss to the Titans, posting 96 and 46 yards from scrimmage, respectively, while the former scored a rushing touchdown. It's unclear whether Smith will have a role in the offense if Jacobs sits out, but it'll likely be minimal at best.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories