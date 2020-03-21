Play

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Raiders on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith joined the Raiders all the way back in December and played just a single offensive snap, so it's fair to say it's entirely possible the running back could be battling for his job in the preseason. As it stands, Smith is likely just a depth piece behind obvious offensive factors, Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard.

