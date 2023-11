Teamer (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Teamer was reinstated from injured reserve Saturday after being a full participant in practice all week. Though Teamer was listed as questionable and expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Bonsignore notes that the Raiders' decision to downgrade the reserve safety comes after he was arrested early Sunday on a DUI charge.