Teamer (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Las Vegas' game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Teamer suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and will now miss the rest of the game. With the 26-year-old now out, Isaiah Pola-Mao should be in line for more playing time as he is now the only healthy safety behind starters Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig.