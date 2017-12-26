Raiders' Rodney Hudson: Active Week 16
Hudson (ankle/illness) is listed as active for Monday's game in Philadelphia.
Hudson enters Monday's game as Pro Football Focus' top-graded center in terms of pass blocking. However, an ankle injury combined with an illness to prevent Hudson from practicing until Saturday this week, making it fair to question whether his effectiveness could be compromised.
