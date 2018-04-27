Hudson agreed to a restructured contract Friday, opening $5.6 million in cap space for Oakland, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Raiders effectively converted over $7 million of Hudson's 2018 base salary into a bonus. This move gives a team without much cap space some breathing room for future contract negotiations. Named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons, Hudson will start at center along a strong Oakland offensive line, one that added offensive tackle Kolton Miller (UCLA) in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.