Hudson (ankle) is absent from the Raiders' final injury report heading into Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson logged a full practice Friday and looks good to go for the Raiders' regular season finale barring any setbacks.

