Raiders' Rodney Hudson: Deemed questionable for TNF
Hudson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers.
Hudson worked in a limited fashion Wednesday, and he's still in danger of missing a second straight game. If he's ultimately inactive, Andre James is in line to start at center.
