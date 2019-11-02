Raiders' Rodney Hudson: Labeled as questionable
The Raiders have listed Hudson (lower leg) as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Hudson practiced in limited fashion on Friday after being a non-participant earlier in the week. Thus, he appears to be trending in a positive direction, but still looks like a game-time decision. With backup center Andre James (ankle) also questionable, Richie Incognito could potentially be called upon to handle center duties should both get ruled out.
