The Raiders have listed Hudson (lower leg) as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson practiced in limited fashion on Friday after being a non-participant earlier in the week. Thus, he appears to be trending in a positive direction, but still looks like a game-time decision. With backup center Andre James (ankle) also questionable, Richie Incognito could potentially be called upon to handle center duties should both get ruled out.