Raiders' Rodney Hudson: Leaves with leg injury
Hudson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a lower-leg injury.
Hudson was held back during practice week with an ankle injury, so this issue may be related. As long as the 30-year-old is on the sidelines, Andre James is slated to take over at center.
