Raiders' Rodney Hudson: Not suiting up Sunday
Hudson (lower leg) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Detroit.
Hudson was able to finish the week as a limited practice participant to receive the questionable tag, but he won't be able to play Sunday. Andre James (ankle) is ankle and should fill in at center for the Raiders.
