Hudson agreed to terms on a three-year, $33.4 million contract extension with the Raiders on Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

The deal will award Hudson with $24.4 million in guaranteed money, and his annual salary of $11.13 million makes him the highest paid center in the league. The veteran will continue to anchor an offensive line that should be among the league's best for 2019.

