Raiders' Rodney Hudson: Secures huge payday
Hudson agreed to terms on a three-year, $33.4 million contract extension with the Raiders on Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.
The deal will award Hudson with $24.4 million in guaranteed money, and his annual salary of $11.13 million makes him the highest-paid center in the league. The veteran will continue to anchor an offensive line that should be among the league's best in 2019.
