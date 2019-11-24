Hudson was spotted following Sunday's loss to the Jets in a walking boot on his right foot, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

There was no news for Hudson suffering an injury during Sunday's game, so it's unclear whether the walking boot is just a precaution, or suggesting a more serious issue. In any event, it's likely that the team will have an update on Hudson's healthy heading into next week's huge game against the Chiefs. It's early, but if Hudson can't suit up, Andre James would be in line to take over starting center duties.