Hudson (lower leg) is expected to miss some time but won't be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hudson had X-rays come back negative Monday, but coach John Gruden indicated the team wasn't sure of the severity of the injury. The specifics remain unclear, but he 30-year-old didn't practice Wednesday and seems unlikely to play Sunday against the Lions.

