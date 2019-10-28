Play

Hudson had X-rays come back negative on his lower leg Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Texans and played only 10 snaps. The X-ray results are obviously good news, but coach Jon Gruden indicated the team may not know the severity of the injury. The 30-year-old's potential availability should receive further clarity when the Raiders return to practice later this week.

