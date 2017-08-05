Johnson agreed to a deal with the Raiders on Friday, Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News reports.

Johnson last took the field during the regular season with the Patriots for one game in 2015. He was most recently waived by the Redskins in May. The 26-year-old figures to be a long shot at making the final roster, but he will compete for a spot providing depth at linebacker.

