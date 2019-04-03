Grant (toe) signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday. According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Grant's contract is worth up to $2.5 million over one year.

Grant snagged just 34 of 52 targets for 334 yards and one touchdown in 14 games while playing on a one-year deal with the Colts in 2018. He won't have the opportunity to compete for a No. 2 role in Oakland like he did in Indianapolis, but it's not out of the question for the 6-foot-4 Grant to improve on his lowly efficiency metrics (6.4 YPT) if he can secure a regular spot in three-wideout formations with the Raiders. While it isn't clear where Grant stands in his recovery from the lingering toe injury that cost him the final two games of last season, there should be more clarity on that front once the team's offseason workouts commence April 15.