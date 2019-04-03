Grant (toe) signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Grant snagged just 34 of 52 targets for 334 yards and one touchdown in 14 games while playing on a one-year deal with the Colts in 2018. He won't have the opportunity to compete for a No. 2 role in Oakland like he did in Indianapolis, given the presence of both Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, but it's not out of the question for the 6-foot-4 Tulane product to improve on his lowly efficiency metrics (9.5 YPC and 6.4 YPT) and possibly improve upon last year's numbers if he can secure a regular spot in three-wide formations with the Raiders. While it isn't clear where Grant stands in his recovery from the lingering toe injury that cost him the final two games of last season, there should be more clarity on that front once the team's offseason workouts commence April 15. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Grant's contract is for one year and worth up to $2.5 million.