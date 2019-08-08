Grant did not practice Thursday due to a back injury and is considered day-to-day, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Grant left Wednesday's practice with the injury and it has cost him another day on the field. Grant is currently battling primarily with rookie Hunter Renfrow for the starting slot position.

