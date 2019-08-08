Grant left Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Grant, who spent some time with the Raiders' first-team offense during spring workouts, is now listed behind Hunter Renfrow on the team's posted depth chart. There's still time for Grant to make a push to claim a key role out of the slot, however, assuming his absence is not a long-term one.

