Raiders' Ryan Grant: Inactive in Week 3
Grant is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With that, the Raiders will roll with a Week 3 wideout corps comprised of Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, J.J. Nelson and Keelan Doss.
