Grant hauled in just one of five targets for a loss of two yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Grant was promisingly on the field for 49 of a possible 65 offensive snaps for the Raiders in Week 2 as game flow encouraged a pass-heavy attack throughout the second half, but Grant failed to capitalize while a trio of fellow receiving options in Darren Waller, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow combined for 139 yards and a touchdown on 15 catches. Grant will look to remain involved on the road against the Vikings as the silver and black enter Week 3 as underdogs once again.