Grant corralled three of his four targets, accumulating 32 receiving yards during Saturday's 14-3 victory against the Rams.

Grant exhibited no signs of concerns coming off a back injury that withheld him from Thursday's practice session, demonstrating his explosive playmaking abilities of old by gashing the Los Angeles secondary for a gain of 18 yards in a second and long situation late in the first half. He's likely favored over Marcell Ateman on the receiving depth chart, and just about level with J.J. Nelson given his breadth of experience and past production (2017's output of 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns being his best campaign).