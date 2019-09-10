Raiders' Ryan Grant: Snags three passes
Grant caught three of four passes for 16 yards during Monday's 24-16 win over Denver.
Grant was involved in the game early, converting a third-and-four and then following up with a nine-yard catch on the very next play during Oakland's opening touchdown drive. Grant was a tough cover in an offense that was predicated on getting the ball out before Denver's rushers could close on Derek Carr. That savvy -- and familiarity with the Gruden offense dating back to his time in Washington -- should serve Grant well as the team figures out what to do with targets that were otherwise reserved for Antonio Brown.
