Grant caught three of four passes for 16 yards during Monday's 24-16 win over Denver.

Grant was involved in the game early, converting a third-and-four and then following up with a nine-yard catch on the very next play during Oakland's opening touchdown drive. Grant was a tough cover in an offense that was predicated on getting the ball out before Denver's rushers could close on Derek Carr. That savvy -- and familiarity with the Gruden offense dating back to his time in Washington -- should serve Grant well as the team figures out what to do with targets that were otherwise reserved for Antonio Brown.