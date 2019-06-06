Grant has spent time with the first-team offense during spring workouts, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic reports.

Grant has been lining up alongside Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams and seems to be well past the toe injury that prevented him from suiting up for either of the Colts' two playoff games last winter. It'll be interesting to see if he can continue to hold off fifth-round rookie Hunter for reps in the slot.

