Raiders' Ryan Switzer: Heading to Pittsburgh
The Raiders are finalizing a trade to send Switzer to the Steelers, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 2017 fourth-round pick was traded from Dallas to Oakland in April for defensive lineman Jihad Ward. After failing to earn a key role with his new organization, Switzer will now try to make his mark in Pittsburgh, potentially helping out in the return game. He'll likely land fifth or sixth on the wideout depth chart, assuming he even sticks on the 53-man roster.
