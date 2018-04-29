Switzer was traded from Dallas to Oakland for defensive tackle Jihad Ward.

Switzer, a 2017 fourth-round pick, hauled in six passes on seven targets for 41 yards last season, and his best contributions came on special teams. The 5-foot-11, 181-pounder had 856 total return yards and took a punt back for a touchdown, so he'll likely take over as Oakland's return specialist in 2018, helping to replace Cordarrelle Patterson (Patriots).