Raiders' Ryan Switzer: Snags touchdown in preseason victory
Switzer caught a seven-yard touchdown pass on his lone target during Friday's preseason win over the Lions.
Switzer, who is looking to carve out a role in the Raiders' offense as a potentially gadget-type slot receiver, was on the receiving end of a touchdown throw from backup quarterback Connor Cook on Friday. The former Cowboy has caught the eye of head coach Jon Gruden throughout training camp, so at this point Switzer's roster spot doesn't appear to be in much danger as he also competes for a gig in the return game.
