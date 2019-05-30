Raiders' Ryan Yurachek: Heading to IR
Yurachek (undisclosed) reverted to IR on Thursday after clearing waivers.
Yurachek was waived with an injury designation Wednesday, and now will seemingly spend an extended period of time on injured reserve. The Marshall product won't count towards Oakland's 90-man roster, opening up a spot for the team to grab D.J. Killings off waivers Thursday.
