Raiders' Saeed Blacknall: Inks deal with Oakland

Blacknall signed with the Raiders on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blacknall, despite going undrafted, possesses a fair amount of upside as a wide receiver. For the most part, Blacknall's production was suffocated thanks to a Penn State offense built around the strengths of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley. Blacknall will need to quickly adjust to the speed of the professional level if he hopes to latch on in Oakland.