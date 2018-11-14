The Raiders signed Blacknall off their practice squad Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blacknall has been called up to Oakland's 53-man roster following the news that Martavis Bryant (knee) is expected to miss multiple games due to a PCL injury. The undrafted rookie out of Penn State has a chance to make his NFL debut against the Cardinals in Week 11, and will likely play most of his snaps on special teams.

