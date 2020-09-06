site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-sam-young-back-in-las-vegas | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Sam Young: Back in Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Raiders re-signed Young on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Young was initially cut by Las Vegas during roster trims Saturday, but the team now opts to bring back the depth tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read