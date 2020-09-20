site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-sam-young-doubtful-for-mnf | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Sam Young: Doubtful for MNF
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Young (groin) is considered doubtful for Monday's game versus the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Starting RT Trent Brown (calf) is also doubtful, so if the two are indeed out, either Denzelle Good or Brandon Parker is expected to start Monday's game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read